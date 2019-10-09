Teenager arrested for possession of a bladed article and intent to supply heroin as part of Operation Stronghold

Aylesbury problem solving team arrest 19 year old man as part of their Operation Stronghold.

Stronghold is Thames Valley Police making a commitment to seeing a reduction in levels of serious and organised crime in our region.

Working closely with partners in the local authority, social services and the other emergency services, the police are sharing knowledge to to disrupt and prevent the work of organised crime gangs and provide safeguarding to the innocent victims caught up in the middle.

The Aylesbury Problem solving team yesterday arrested Aaron Philips, aged just 19, from London.

He was charged on several accounts:

-Possession of a bladed article

-Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin

The arrest was made after a stop and search on Monday.

Operation Stronghold is focused on serious and organised crime across the Thames Valley.

An organised crime group’s activities can cover different serious crime types, including;

-Child sexual exploitation and abuse

-Organised immigration crime

-Cyber crime

-Firearms

-Money laundering

-County Drug Lines

-Economic crime

-Modern slavery and human trafficking (including for labour and sexual exploitation purposes)

-Organised acquisitive crime

Thames Valley Police say: "Nobody knows their streets, towns and villages better than the people who live and work there. If you see something happening that is out of place, then you can contact us and know it will be dealt with seriously."

They have compiled a list of 'signs' that local people should be aware of, including:

Trafficking - A sign that it is occurring could be a house being used by a large group of people. Women are often brought into the UK illegally on the promise of real work only to be sold for sex.

Cannabis factory – Those who set them up often tamper with electrical supplies or leave live cables exposed putting lives at risk. Profits go into producing cocaine and heroin.

Card skimming - Organised crime groups can target cashpoint users as a way of obtaining personal information and stealing money.

Cyber crime – fraudulent emails or phishing scams with the aim of getting personal details are often distributed by organised crime groups.

Although it may seem a trivial detail to you, to us, it could be the final piece of a much bigger puzzle.

You can report concerns to 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also speak to your local authority about non-criminal matters and they can make a referral to police.