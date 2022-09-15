Teenager arrested for carrying cocaine and heroin in Aylesbury park

The 19-year-old who lives in Aylesbury was stopped by police officers in Whitehill Park on Tuesday (13 September).

Officers searched the man just before 4pm that day, when they uncovered heroin and cocaine in his possession.

He was arrested on Tuesday afternoon

Thames Valley Police also took money and a mobile from the 19-year-old for further assessment.

He was arrested on the spot and has been subsequently charged.

Today (15 September), he is due in court facing charges of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

He is currently in police custody.