Teenager arrested for carrying cocaine and heroin in Aylesbury park
A teenager was charged and arrested in Aylesbury after being found in possession of cocaine and heroin in a park.
The 19-year-old who lives in Aylesbury was stopped by police officers in Whitehill Park on Tuesday (13 September).
Officers searched the man just before 4pm that day, when they uncovered heroin and cocaine in his possession.
Thames Valley Police also took money and a mobile from the 19-year-old for further assessment.
He was arrested on the spot and has been subsequently charged.
Today (15 September), he is due in court facing charges of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and heroin.
He is currently in police custody.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”