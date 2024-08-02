Teenage girl arrested on suspicion of stabbing another girl and leaving her with life-threatening injuries in Bucks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with a stabbing which left another teenage girl requiring hospital treatment for life-threatening injuries in Buckinghamshire.

A girl was rushed to hospital in Amersham Road,High Wycombe, following the assault which occurred at around 1:35am yesterday (1 August).

Thames Valley Police has confirmed a stabbing took place by the junction with the A404. It was also confirmed that the victim remains in hospital receiving treatment for her serious injuries.

Thames Valley Police adds that her next of kin have been informed and her condition is being monitored by medical professionals.

One arrest has been made in connection with the case

A 17-year-old girl from High Wycombe has been arrested in connection with the incident and is suspected of causing grievous bodily harm.

A police presence is expected to remain at the site of the stabbing today while the authorities’ enquiries are ongoing.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Philip Turner-Robson said: “I appreciate the circumstances of this incident may be concerning but we believe it was a targeted attack with no threat to the wider public.

“We have already made one arrest and continue to investigate this as a priority.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we carry out this investigation.

“Anyone with concerns can get in touch or speak to a uniformed officer in the area.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have more information should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240366403.

“We are working tirelessly with our partners to tackle serious violence and will not tolerate it on our patch.”