Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy was injured during an attack carried out by two men in Aylesbury, that the police believe was racially motivated.

This afternoon (14 August), Thames Valley Police confirmed it is investigating a suspected racially aggravated assault in the county town.

On Saturday (10 August) between 2pm and 4pm a teenage boy was going past B&Q along Stocklake Road, heading towards Kingbrook, when he was intercepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police says two men attacked the victim, who was riding a mountain bike at the time, Firstly, one offender kicked him off his bike before the second offender held him down with his foot and made a racist comment.

Police officers believe people may have witnessed the attack

A police spokesperson said the first offender then damaged a jet-wash that the victim had been using to wash cars, that was attached to the bike. They also smashed the victim’s iPod and cut through his brake cable.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the boy was left with cuts and bruising, but they did not require hospital treatment.

Witness reports state that both men are white, the first individual is described as having spiky gelled hair and a clean shaven look.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wearing a red and blue checked polo shirt and dirty black Nike trainers.

The second offender is believed to be aged in his 50s, his hair is described as ginger and patchy, he also had stubble. He was wearing an Adidas branded tracksuit.

Investigating officer PC Scott Miles, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on the victim.

“This happened in the late afternoon, and so I believe people would have seen this incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will not tolerate racism or violence of this nature on our patch, and we are investigating this incident as a priority.

“Members of the public may see an increased police presence while we investigate and increased patrols have been put in place.

“I am appealing for anybody who was in the vicinity of the Stocklake Road between 2pm and 4pm on Saturday and believes that they saw anything to contact police.

“If anyone has any information about the incident or can assist in identifying the offenders, please call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43240385714.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or make a report online.”

Thames Valley Police has not confirmed the ethnicity of the attacked individual.