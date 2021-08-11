Teeenager wanted in relation to disorder outside Aylesbury pub

A 17-year-old from Aylesbury is wanted in connection to an incident of disorder which took place outside pub.

Thames Valley Police are searching for Robbie Gwilliam, in relation to an incident of disorder which occurred outside Emperors Lounge in Aylesbury town centre at around 2am on Sunday 4 July.

Police describe the teenager as white and approximately five foot six inches tall. He has dark brown hair and green eyes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Gwilliam

Investigating officer, DS Nicola Lacey, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing to anybody who knows of Gwilliam’s whereabouts to contact police.

“If you see him or if you have information as to where he may be please call 101, quoting reference number 43210294957.