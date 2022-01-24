Talk over your concerns with local police at Have Your Say event in Buckingham
Your chance to discuss any worries with neighbourhood policing officers
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:24 am
Updated
Monday, 24th January 2022, 10:26 am
Talk over your concerns over any local issues with neighbourhood police officers at a Have Your Say event in Buckingham on Saturday, January 29.
Officers from Thames Valley Police will be outside Waitrose between 10am and noon to discuss any issues or concerns residents may have.