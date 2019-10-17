Takeaway 'Sams of Aylesbury' closed indefinitely after cockroach infestation found

An emergency Hygiene Prohibition notice was executed at popular takeaway 'Sams of Aylesbury', after a cockroach infestation was found at the restaurant on Cambridge Street.

The order bans the property from selling food 'indefinitely'.

This weeks court list shows Shahid Hussain, owner of the restaurant breached a hygiene emergency prohibition order that had already been served on the shop.

Environmental standards performed an inspection at the property on October 1 and found an 'active cockroach infestation' throughout the premises while it was being used as a takeaway.

A further hygiene prohibition order has been granted prohibiting the premises to operate as a food business.

Shahid Hussain has been fined £1,907 for the breaches.

A hygiene prohibition order restricts the use or a particular premises while it presents a risk of 'injury to health'.

Sams of Aylesbury currently has a 1 star food hygeine rating, which means 'major improvements are necessary'.