Police officers have identified a specific witness they would like to speak to

Police have been alerted to incidents where a man is following females into public toilets in a popular leisure venue in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police officers are searching for a man who was seen following women into the female toilets at Friars Square Shopping Centre in Aylesbury.

According to witness descriptions given to the police, he is between 30 and 40 years old with a balding hairline. He had a medium to large build and was wearing a blue t-shirt and dark blue trousers and white trainers.

It is believed that the individual was seen going into the toilets at around 3.45pm on April 11.

Investigating officer PC Heather Gray said: “As well as appealing for any witnesses who may have seen this man, or had any interactions with him, I am making a specific appeal to a young white female, who I believe is aged between 16 and 18-years-old with long black hair.

“If you think this person is you, I would ask you to get in touch with us either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43250178001.

“I would also ask any other witnesses to please get in touch. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”