Suspected shoplifted charged with six alleged offences after Aylesbury town centre arrest

By James Lowson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:01 BST
A suspected shoplifter has been charged after police officers spotted him in Aylesbury town centre.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a male, who is suspected of committing six shoplifting offences in High Wycombe, was arrested in the town centre yesterday.

He is facing six charges, three relate to alleged thefts from shops and three others are linked to alleged attempted thefts.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today. He was kept in police custody overnight ahead of the hearing, the police force added.

Police officers recognised the male when he was seen in the town centre and completed the arrest after its database showed that he was wanted in connection with three incidents in High Wycombe.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that during the arrest process, goods that were believed to have been stolen, were recovered.

