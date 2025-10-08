Suspected 'Racially aggravated' assault by men in balaclavas with baseball bat occurs in Aylesbury

A man was beaten in this area

A suspected racially aggravated attack has been reported in Aylesbury where it is suspected that the offenders had a weapon and were wearing balaclavas.

Between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday near to the benches on the grassy area of Stadium Approach a man was attacked by three men.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the victim, a man in his 30s, suffered a broken leg as a result of the attack. The police force is also treating the incident as racially motivated due to what the assailants were saying during the attack.

It is believed that one of the attackers was using a baseball bat, or a similar object, to inflict damage on the victim.

Thames Valley Police has disclosed that the three suspects are all men. Two of them were wearing dark clothing and the third was wearing grey clothing, but there is no other description available at this time, the police force added.

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that the victim has been discharged from hospital after receiving treatment on his leg.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Wood said: “This assault has occurred early in the evening on Sunday and appears to have been racially aggravated.

“I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and witnessed the incident, or anybody who has any information that can help this investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.”

The police force advises that witnesses can get in touch by making a report online or calling 101, quoting reference 43250508574.

Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.