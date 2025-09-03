Suspected heroin dealer arrested in Aylesbury and charged with assault

The suspect's vehicle was pulled over on a busy Aylesbury road

A man under investigation for dealing heroin has also been charged with allegedly assaulting an individual in Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that a 42-year-old man from Aylesbury was charged with assault in Park Street at around 4pm on Sunday.

Officers pulled over a black Vauxhall Corsa on the Aylesbury route after they identified a wanted man sitting in the passenger’s seat of the car.

It was the passenger who was charged with committing grievous bodily harm and resisting a constable. Police officers searched the individuals and the cars and also arrested the driver, a 45-year-old woman also from Aylesbury.

Both remain under investigation for possession with the intent to supply heroin. Thames Valley Police has confirmed the woman was released on bail while the man remains in police custody.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”