Suspected drug driver and dealer arrested in Aylesbury under investigation for combined 12 offences

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it arrested an individual suspected of driving under the influence in Aylesbury yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon, the police force confirmed that officers spotted a suspected ‘drug driver’ in Oxford Road just after 12pm yesterday.

They stopped the vehicle and completed a search of the persons in the car and the vehicle. Thames Valley Police has added that officers also suspected the individual, a 28-year-old man from Aylesbury, of importing cannabis into the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that the passenger in the car was arrested as well. She is a 28-year-old woman from High Wycombe. Both were held in police custody overnight, Thames Valley Police adds.

The arrests were made on a busy Aylesbury road

Thames Valley Police has not charged the individuals, but confirmed the man is under investigation for the following suspected offences:

- Being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B - Cannabis.

-Possession with the intent to supply a controlled drug of class B - Cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

-Driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

-Using a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance.

-Possession of criminal property, namely cash.

-Failure to provide a specimen of blood/urine for analysis.

-Importing a controlled drug of Class B to which a prohibition applies.

-Taking a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

-Possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that the woman remains under investigation for the following charges:

- Being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of Class B - Cannabis.

-Possession of criminal property, namely cash.

- Being carried in a motor vehicle taken without the owner’s consent.