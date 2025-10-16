Suspected drug dealers arrested in Aylesbury after police raid

A home was raided by police in this neighbourhood in Aylesbury

Two men have been arrested after police officers broke into a property in Aylesbury.

Two 19-year-old men from Aylesbury were arrested in Priory Crescent at around 2pm on Monday.

They were detained by police officers after the force members broke into a home in the neighbourhood. Thames Valley Police says the officers had identified a wanted man who was inside the property.

When the officers stormed the building they spotted the two teenagers attempting to flee the scene via the downstairs rear window.

Thames Valley Police confirmed that both men have been released on conditional bail and remain under investigation for being involved in the supply of cocaine.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”