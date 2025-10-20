Suspected drug dealer detained in Aylesbury garden after footrace

A man was arrested in this Aylesbury neighbourhood

A suspected drug dealer has been caught by police officers after he attempted to flee from an Aylesbury neighbourhood.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before 5pm on Thursday, a 24-year-old man from Aylesbury, was arrested in Lansdowne Road.

Thames Valley Police says the suspected dealer was in a Ford Fiesta on the estate when officers approached him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attempted to bail on foot but was tracked down and apprehended in a nearby garden, the police force added.

He was searched at the scene and then arrested and taken into custody.

Thames Valley Police adds that he remains under investigation for possession with the intent to supply, and being concerned in, the supply of cocaine and cannabis. He is also suspected of using a car without correct third party insurance.

Thames Valley Police also confirmed he was held in police custody overnight. A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”