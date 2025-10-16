Suspected drug dealer arrested in Aylesbury for alleged assault and carrying a weapon

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Aylesbury this week

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Aylesbury and is under investigation for numerous charges.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Monday a 21-year-old from Slough was detained by police officers in Viridian Square.

At around 7pm, police officers approached the individual whilst he was in a Vauxhall Astra. He was searched and subsequently arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning that he remains under investigation for several offences. He is suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and cannabis, as well as being concerned in the supply of the class A drug.

He is also suspected of possession of an offensive weapon in a private place, driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving without third party insurance, assault, and possession of criminal property.

Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that he remains in police custody. A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”