Suspected drug dealer arrested in Aylesbury alleyway
Yesterday at around 6pm, police officers apprehended a man in an alleyway between Wigmore Road and Albany Place.
Thames Valley Police officers searched a 22-year-old from Aylesbury, and subsequently arrested him on suspicion of supplying drugs in the area.
It has been confirmed that he remains under suspicion for possession with the intent to supply cannabis and being in possession of criminal property.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the Aylesbury man remains in custody. A spokesperson for the force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”