Suspected drug dealer arrested in Aylesbury accused of carrying weapon in public

An arrest was made in the neighbourhood

A man has been arrested in Aylesbury on suspicion of dealing drugs and carrying a weapon in public.

Just before 4pm yesterday, a 41-year-old from Aylesbury was arrested in Eastern Street.

Thames Valley Police says the man was approached by officers when he was in a vehicle. After a search of him and his car, he was arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed he remains suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. He is also suspected of being in possession of criminal property and possessing an offensive weapon in public, in this case a claw hammer.

The police force also confirmed he was kept in custody overnight. A spokesperson added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”