Suspected drink driver arrested after two-vehicle collision in Aylesbury
A suspected drink driver was arrested after a collision on the outskirts of Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
The police force confirmed two vehicles were involved in a crash on Tuesday night. Thames Valley Police has not confirmed the exact location of the incident.
A spokesperson for the force said: “The driver of one of the vehicles was clearly intoxicated and was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.”