Suspected drink driver arrested after two-vehicle collision in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 22nd May 2025, 09:56 BST
Police want dashcam footage from the scenePolice want dashcam footage from the scene
A suspected drink driver was arrested after a collision on the outskirts of Aylesbury, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

The police force confirmed two vehicles were involved in a crash on Tuesday night. Thames Valley Police has not confirmed the exact location of the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: “The driver of one of the vehicles was clearly intoxicated and was arrested for driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.”

