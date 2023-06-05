Suspected drink and drug driver arrested after two seriously injured in Great Missenden crash

A suspected drink and drug driver has been arrested following a serious road traffic crash in Great Missenden.

Three people were injured, one of them critically, in the collision yesterday (Sunday, June 4).

At about 12.45pm, a grey Volkswagen Passat was involved in a collision with a white Nissan Leaf and a red Vauxhall Zarifa on the B485, Frith Hill, Great Missenden.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash

The two occupants of the Nissan were taken to hospital with serious injuries. One of them is in a critical condition.

The driver of the Volkswagen was also taken to hospital. He has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst over the prescribed limit of alcohol, driving whilst over the specified limit of cocaine and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Tyrone Powell, of the Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was a nasty collision which has left several people injured, one critically.

“Our thoughts are with them and their families, and we wish them a speedy recovery.

“The road was busy with both vehicles and cyclists at the time of the incident, and some of those people would have witnessed the collision.

“I would appeal to these people and anyone who else who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to please contact us.