Suspected cocaine dealer charged with three offences after arrest in Aylesbury

An arrest was made yesterday evening

A suspected drug dealer, who was arrested in Aylesbury yesterday, has been charged by the police.

A 21-year-old man was cuffed by officers in Haywood Way at around 6pm yesterday evening (18 February).

Thames Valley Police officers arrested the unnamed individual after searching him and his vehicle on the Aylesbury estate.

It has been revealed this morning that the man has been charged with possession with the intent supply cocaine, driving a vehicle without the correct licence, and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the man is being held in police custody at this time.

A police force spokesperson said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”