Suspected cocaine dealer charged with three offences after arrest in Aylesbury

By James Lowson
Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:31 BST
An arrest was made yesterday eveningAn arrest was made yesterday evening
An arrest was made yesterday evening
A suspected drug dealer, who was arrested in Aylesbury yesterday, has been charged by the police.

A 21-year-old man was cuffed by officers in Haywood Way at around 6pm yesterday evening (18 February).

Thames Valley Police officers arrested the unnamed individual after searching him and his vehicle on the Aylesbury estate.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been revealed this morning that the man has been charged with possession with the intent supply cocaine, driving a vehicle without the correct licence, and using a motor vehicle without third party insurance.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed the man is being held in police custody at this time.

A police force spokesperson said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

News you can trust since 1832
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice