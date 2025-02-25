Suspected cocaine dealer arrested in Aylesbury neighbourhood
Yesterday (24 February), police officers arrested a 21-year-old man on Grenville Road. He was searched and arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of cocaine.
Thames Valley Police revealed that he has been released from its custody, but remains under investigation.
A spokesperson for the force added: “We can’t keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”