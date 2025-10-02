Suspected cocaine and cannabis dealer arrested in broad daylight in Aylesbury

A man was arrested in this part of Aylesbury

A suspected drug dealer was arrested in Aylesbury earlier this week.

At around 3pm on Tuesday, a 36-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested by the Serpentine.

Thames Valley Police has revealed that a property linked to the individual was searched by officers who found what has been described as a significant quantity of Cocaine.

It has also been confirmed that the individual remains under investigation for possession with the intent to supply cocaine and being involved in the supply of the class A drug, as well as a cannabis dealing offence.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the individual was held in custody following the arrest. A spokesperson for the police force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”