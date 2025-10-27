Suspected Aylesbury drug driver arrested after 'drifting' across roundabout

A drugs test was administered in this Aylesbury car park

A suspected drug driver was arrested in Aylesbury this weekend after he was caught ‘drifting’ dangerously along local roads.

On Saturday evening, police officers stopped a man driving a BMW M3 in the Berryfields area of Aylesbury.

Police officers pulled over the individual after he was seen driving in a dangerous manner.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “He was stopped after showing off and drifting around a roundabout in front of our unmarked police car.”

It was only after police officers spoke to the man up close that they suspected he may be driving under the influence. The spokesperson added: “Whilst issuing him with his ticket and Section 59 warning for this offence, it became apparent that he was swaying on his feet and it took him four attempts to sign the ticket as he kept missing the box with his finger.”

They confirmed that a drugs wipe for cannabis was conducted at the scene and the unnamed individual tested positive. A further blood test was conducted at the police station and the driver will find out the results in due course.

The police force spokesperson said: “If he's over the limit, he'll be off to court where he will face a minimum 12 month ban, a large fine and a potential prison sentence. With drink or drug impairment a factor in 20% of fatal crashes, we take it seriously and look to get these offenders off our roads at any opportunity.”