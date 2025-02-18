Suspected Aylesbury drug dealer charged with three alleged offences after arrest in Haddenham
Thames Valley Police confirmed that a 25-year-old from Aylesbury was arrested yesterday (17 February) by officers who suspected he was dealing cocaine.
He was arrested just after noon in Butte Furlong, Haddenham, and has now been formally charged by the police force. He has been charged with possession with the intent to supply cocaine, driving a vehicle without insurance, and Driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the man is being held in police custody at this time.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”