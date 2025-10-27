Suspected Aylesbury drug dealer caught trying to flee to Dubai at Manchester Airport

Manchester Airport Terminal 3. Photo from Adobe Stock

A suspected drug dealer, that police officers believe was supplying illegal substances in Aylesbury, was arrested at Manchester Airport.

On Friday, a 29-year-old woman from Bradford was caught trying to board a flight to Dubai at Manchester Airport.

Thames Valley Police has revealed she was wanted for questioning in Aylesbury relating to the suspected supply of class A drugs.

After being detained by police officers in the north of England the woman was transported back to Aylesbury by Thames Valley Police officers.

Thames Valley Police confirmed she is being held in custody and remains suspected of being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”