Superintendent Michael Loebenberg is new Aylesbury top cop!

Mr Loebenberg started today as the new commander for the Aylesbury Vale Local Policing Area, taking over from Superintendent Tim Metcalfe who has moved to Milton Keynes.

Supt Loebenberg initially joined the Metropolitan Police Service as a Police Constable in 2006. Over his career he has served in each rank, in roles including response and neighbourhood policing, crime investigation and custody services.

Supt Loebenberg joined Thames Valley Police as a Superintendent in 2017 and over the past two years has been leading the NPCC Digital Public Contact Programme, forging a nationwide collaboration which is transforming the online services offered for contact between the public and the police. He recently received an NPCC Chair’s Commendation for his work on the programme.

Supt Loebenberg has a broad range of operational and strategic experience as well as holding a Masters with Distinction in Police Leadership & Management, and has been an accredited public order commander since 2014.

On his new appointment, Supt Loebenberg said: “I’m proud and consider it a real privilege to be working within Aylesbury Vale, building on the successes already achieved here. With colleagues and our partners, and in line with the force priorities, I want to ensure an excellent service is delivered for our communities, with a focus on reducing crime and, where it has occurred, getting a swift response that brings offenders to justice.”