'Substantial quantity' of cocaine and cash found in Aylesbury home after police raid

A property was searched in this part of Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police has confirmed its officers have seized large quantities of cocaine and cash from a property in Aylesbury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 11:30am yesterday, police officers used a warrant to raid a property in Crown Leys. Police officers searched the home as part of an investigation into suspected breaches of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Thames Valley Police says ‘substantial amounts’ of cocaine and money were taken from the building. A 37-year-old woman from Aylesbury was also arrested during yesterday’s operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police confirmed she remains suspected of possession with intent to supply cocaine and being in possession of criminal property.

The 37-year-old has been released by the police while their investigation continues. A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”