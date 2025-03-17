A giant penguin decoration, that is popular with locals in an Aylesbury Vale village has been returned to its owners months after it was taken.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police confirmed yesterday that Stanley, a popular Christmas ornament had been returned to his owners on London Road in Aston Clinton.

Julia Giles, who had placed the decoration outside her family home for several years, revealed to The Bucks Herald that Stanley had been returned after a member of the public spotted penguin at another property in Aylesbury Vale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This good samaritan then reached out to the Giles family and contacted the police who recovered Stanley.

Stanley was taken in December

Stanley now has a new family member to meet, Julia revealed that the family was given a lifesize king penguin, which they have named Ernest, as a Christmas present.

Julia was keen to stress the role of a “diligent” and “kind” stranger who called her to confirm she had seen Stanley and then informed the police of the situation. Julia is planning to visit the woman today to give her flowers.

It is claimed that the occupants who were in possession of Stanley found her at a car boot sale and were unaware of the widely-shared social media appeal launched to return her to Aston Clinton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Stanley had become a local sensation, bringing joy to many in the village, but sadly went missing between Saturday, 15th December, and Sunday.

Stanley has been returned to his rightful place

"However, thanks to a kind member of the public spotting Stanley and the quick action of PCSO Hall and PCSO Ludlow, we are delighted to announce that Stanley has been safely returned to his rightful home!”

When neighbours shared news of Stanley’s disappearance it was met with a mixture of sadness and outrage. Many villagers mentioned how their grandchildren enjoy viewing the penguin as they pass through Aston Clinton, with one person describing Stanley as a “beloved” member of the community.

Julia said that already since his return, horns have been honked and passers by have waved at the popular penguin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She told The Bucks Herald in December, 2024: “He’s been part of our family now since January 2019. He’s been quite well known with so many people, he’s had so many photos taken. And now we’re known as the penguin house in Aston Clinton.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.