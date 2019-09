Stephen Wilson, aged 55, of Hampden Gardens, Aylesbury, was charged yesterday (4/9) with one count of grievous bodily harm, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of driving a vehicle dangerously.

The charges relate to an incident on 24 May this year when a man, in his twenties, was assaulted following a road traffic collision.

Wilson was remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 7 October.