Spate of rural crimes sees farms and caravans targeted in Buckingham area

Police in Aylesbury Vale are investigating as spate of recent rural crimes along the A421 corridor near Buckingham.

The offenders are primarily targeting rural farms and locations and stealing caravans, quad bikes and trailers that are stored there. And they have been known to travel across fields and through hedgerows in order to access the items to steal.

Thames Valley Police are linking these crimes to a series of similar offences committed across the surrounding county forces, particularly Northants.

Police are investigating a spate of rural crimes round Buckingham

They are appealing to all caravan owners and those who live on farms to ensure they have sufficient security measures in place.

Police are particularly interested in a black-coloured Hyundai Santa Fe which they believe the group are currently using.

A TVP Aylesbury Vale spokesperson said: “Please be vigilant and report any suspicious incidents to us (please call 999 if it is in progress).

"The offences are generally being committed overnight; however the offenders are also believed to be carrying out ‘recces’ in daylight hours.

