Spate of overnight attempted break-ins reported in Aylesbury neighbourhood

By James Lowson
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 17:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Concerned residents have been alerting their fellow neighbours to a spate of suspected attempted break-ins committed in the same area of Aylesbury.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (1 September), a number of attempted break-ins were committed in Watermead.

On community Facebook groups a number of residents have raised the alarm, warning people of a hooded individual seen approaching homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Others said they spotted a pair of individuals approaching properties in Aylesbury, with one of them wearing a hooded hazmat suit.

Police are appealing for information regarding the break-insPolice are appealing for information regarding the break-ins
Police are appealing for information regarding the break-ins

One said they felt ‘uncomfortable’ after discovering an individual had tried to pry open their front door during the night. Another resident, who captured a suspicious individual running away from their front garden using doorbell footage, feared the suspected offenders may have been try to clone car keys’ electronic signature to steal vehicles.

A number of residents in the Watermead area reported the suspicious activity to the police.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told The Bucks Herald the force received reports of attempted burglaries in Pintail Close and Lark Vale. They added that other attempted burglaries occurred in Kestrel Way and Waxwing Close. All four alleged burglary attempts took place overnight on 1 September.

The spokesperson said: “We would ask anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference 43240419644.”