Spate of overnight attempted break-ins reported in Aylesbury neighbourhood
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the early hours of Sunday morning (1 September), a number of attempted break-ins were committed in Watermead.
On community Facebook groups a number of residents have raised the alarm, warning people of a hooded individual seen approaching homes.
Others said they spotted a pair of individuals approaching properties in Aylesbury, with one of them wearing a hooded hazmat suit.
One said they felt ‘uncomfortable’ after discovering an individual had tried to pry open their front door during the night. Another resident, who captured a suspicious individual running away from their front garden using doorbell footage, feared the suspected offenders may have been try to clone car keys’ electronic signature to steal vehicles.
A number of residents in the Watermead area reported the suspicious activity to the police.
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police told The Bucks Herald the force received reports of attempted burglaries in Pintail Close and Lark Vale. They added that other attempted burglaries occurred in Kestrel Way and Waxwing Close. All four alleged burglary attempts took place overnight on 1 September.
The spokesperson said: “We would ask anyone with any information to call 101, quoting reference 43240419644.”