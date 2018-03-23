Spate of burglaries around Buckingham area

In the early hours of Friday (16/03) three linked burglaries have been reported – one in Buckingham and two in Newton Longville.

At 1:55am the front door of a residence on Willow Road, Buckingham was forced open and vehicle keys were stolen. A red Ford and a white Volkswagen were then taken from outside the property. Reference number 43180080432.

The red Ford was recovered in the Leighton Buzzard area at around 11pm the same day and two white men were seen running from the car.

Two men were later arrested, also in the Bedfordshire police area and have been released under investigation.

The two other burglaries happened in Drayton Road, Newton Longville. One was reported at 3am, where the occupant heard noises at his front door and saw three white men, who ran off to a vehicle. The front door had been forced but nothing was stolen from the address. Reference number 43180080305.

The second burglary in Drayton Road happened at around 4:15am. The front door had again been forced open and vehicle keys stolen. A Toyota Aygo was stolen and was later recovered in the village. Reference number 43180080305.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Bruce Wilson said “We are liaising with our colleagues in Bedfordshire Police regarding these linked offences and the two men arrested.

“If you live in these areas and have any CCTV at your property, can you please check through it? If you see anything that might be related to these crimes please get in touch.”

If you saw or heard anything in these areas, or have any CCTV images, please contact DC Wilson on the 24 hour non-emergency number 101, quoting the relevant reference number.

