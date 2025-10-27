Sledgehammer used to burgle specialist Aylesbury business as police release CCTV image

Police officers want to speak to this man

A sledgehammer was used to steal documents from a business operating in Aylesbury.

M&T Windows and Doors in Edison Road was broken into at around 8.40pm on September 7.

Today, Thames Valley Police released an image of a man its officers would like to speak to regarding the burglary.

The police force confirmed the business’ front door was knocked down using the hammer. Upon gaining entry into the building an offender took paperwork from inside the property.

Thames Valley Police has also linked a blue Audi A3 to the break-in and is asking witnesses who saw the car to get in touch.

A spokesperson for the police force said: “We are releasing an image of a man we believe may have vital information about the burglary. If you recognise him or think you have any other information relevant to this burglary, please either call on 101 or submit a webform on the TVP website

quoting the reference 43250459190.”