Shoplifters steal over £300 of goods from Aylesbury store
and live on Freeview channel 276
Over £300 was stolen from a retail store in Aylesbury by shoplifters, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.
This morning (11 October), the police force has launched a CCTV appeal to help locate two individuals who may have vital information regarding its investigation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Images released by the police relate to a shoplifting offence carried out on Thursday 28 September at 5.40pm at TK Maxx.
Two men entered the store and stole over £300 worth of goods.
Investigating officer PC Jake Frost, based at Amersham police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the individuals in these images to please get in touch as they may have vital information about this incident.
“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43230436270.
“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”