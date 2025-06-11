A man was shot at in a Bucks town yesterday evening, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

A man in his 30s was shot at by an individual who was sitting in a car in Chesham when he fired the weapon.

Thames Valley Police said the incident took place at around 6.10pm on Broad Street. The police force adds that the victim was walking on the street when he was shot at by a passenger in a silver coloured VW Scirocco.

After the shot was fired, the vehicle was driven away from the scene, according to police reports.

It is believed to have been an isolated incident

During the incident the victim sustained a shoulder injury, which Thames Valley Police has confirmed is not life-threatening. He received hospital treatment, but has since been discharged, the police force added.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Paddy Navin said: “I appreciate that news of this incident will come as a shock to residents of Chesham.

“I want to reassure the community that we believe this was an isolated incident and the offender and victim were known to each other.

“A thorough investigation has commenced and we are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are particularly keen to speak to a potential key witness, a man in a yellow Audi with the last three letters of the registration plate ‘ARV’, who was seen speaking to the victim prior to the incident.

“If anyone saw or heard anything, if you have any footage from the area and haven’t already spoken to the police, we would urge them to please come forward.

“We are conducting patrols in the area, so if anyone has any concerns or information, please speak to an officer.

“You can also contact the force by calling 101 or leaving information via our website, quoting investigation number 43250287105.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers via its website or by calling 0800 555 111.

“Due to our ongoing investigation, we have closed Townsend Road to conduct enquiries at the scene.

“We would like to thank local residents for their patience and support while we carry out our investigation.”