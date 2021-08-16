A group of teenagers were spotted climbing onto the roof of a building within a pre-school in nearby Haddenham.

The incident took place in the evening, last Monday (August 9), at Puddleducks Pre-school it was first reported by Haddenham.net.

Whilst up on the roof it is believed one of the young men crashed through a nearby shed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

two acts of vandalism were reported in Haddenham last week

A human-sized hole in the roof of the shed suggests that someone tried to jump from the roof one building onto another and fell straight through.

The boys were initially seen on the Scout and Guide Centre in Banks Park.

The incident has been reported to the Thames Valley Police, the broken shed is by the school to store play equipment.

Reports from the scene suggest the intruder worked his way out of the shed by arranging chairs and using them to climb out.

School staff had to purchase a tarpaulin to make the shed watertight and protect their equipment, Haddenham.net reports.

On the same evening a window in the Village Hall was broken.

The incidents have been reported to the police and they will be patrolling the location regularly.