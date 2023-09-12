Sexual assault of young women in Aylesbury prompts police to issue photos of two potential witnesses
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have today (Tuesday) released photos of two men they wish to trace as part of their investigation into a sexual assault on a young woman.
The victim, who was in her late teens, was walking along a bridge just before Highbridge Walk and Highbridge Road in Aylesbury when a man touched her inappropriately over her clothing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 69-year-old man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and has since been released on bail.
The incident happened between 12.30pm and 12.40pm on August 7, but today Thames Valley Police have issued images taken from CCTV at the time.
The two individuals in the photos may have witnessed something that could assist the investigation, say officers.
Civilian investigator Jade Griffiths, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are releasing these images as we believe the two individuals may have witnessed what happened or something that could assist our investigation.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“If you are pictured, or if you know who is in the images, please get in touch.
“You can do this by calling 101 or via the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43230364721. Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”