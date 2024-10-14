Serving Thames Valley Police officer arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in Bucks
A Thames Valley Police officer has been charged with assaulting a teenager in Buckinghamshire.
Jake Wilson, 23, a student officer with Thames Valley Police, has been suspended following the charge.
It relates to an allegation that Wilson sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl in December 2023, whilst off-duty in Milton Keynes.
Wilson was charged on Thursday and is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court next month.
He was based at the Thames Valley Police Training Centre in Sulhamstead.