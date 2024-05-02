Serving Metropolitan Police officer found not guilty of raping woman in Bucks after four-day trial

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 25-year-old serving Metropolitan Police officer has been found not guilty of raping a woman in Buckinghamshire.

Today (2 May), a jury in Amersham Crown Court unanimously found Callum Utley not guilty.

A four-day trial was held to investigate whether the 25-year-old had raped a woman when off duty in Beaconsfield, in 2019.