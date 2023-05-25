Serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape in Bucks is bailed until trial
He is due back in court next month
By James Lowson
Published 25th May 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:10 BST
A serving Metropolitan Police officer charged with rape appeared in court today (25 May).
Callum Utley, 25, appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court where he was charged with the rape of a woman in Buckinghamshire in 2019.
He was granted bail and is due to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 26 June.