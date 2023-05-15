Serving Met Police officer charged with rape in Buckinghamshire
He is due in court later this month
By James Lowson
Published 15th May 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged on suspicion of committing rape in Bucks.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed this morning (15 May) that Callum Utley, 24, has been charged in connection to an incident in 2019.
He was charged by Thames Valley Police via postal requisition on Friday (12 May).
The charge is in relation to the rape of a woman in Buckinghamshire in 2019.
Utley is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 25 May.