Serving Met Police officer charged for alleged serious sexual offence in Bucks
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is one of many charges facing Jake Cummings, 23, from Hemel Hempstead, who is also suspected of committing sexual offences in Hertfordshire and Dorset.
Hertfordshire Constabulary announced today (3 June) Cummings had been charged with committing further offences.
Previously, Cummings had been charged with rape, two counts of stalking and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour.
He denied committing the offences during a preliminary hearing at St Albans Crown Court in April.
Cummings has now also been charged with one count of rape, two counts of stalking and two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, and three counts of voyeurism.
His additional charges relate to incidents that occurred in locations within Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Dorset and involved three female victims.
Cummings will be tried on offences believed to have taken place between July 2019 and December 2023.
Cummings was suspended from duty after he was originally charged. He remains on remand in prison and will appear via video link on Thursday (6 June) at St Albans Magistrates Court.
Hertfordshire Constabulary advises that anyone who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support. The centre can arrange face-to-face support, sexual health referrals, and provide forensic medical examinations for those who want them. This service is open to everyone – men, women and young people, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.
To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, or email, or make a report online here.