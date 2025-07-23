Search for wanted Aylesbury Vale prisoner ends after three months as police confirm arrest

The wanted man has been located

Police officers are no longer searching for a wanted man who absconded from a prison in the Aylesbury Vale area.

Today, Thames Valley Police confirmed that Kieron Nickels is no longer considered to be at large.

Previously, a manhunt had been launched to find the man who had absconded from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood.

Nickels left the jail without permission between 11.30pm and midnight on July 21, the police force confirmed.

For over three months Nickels was considered to be unlawfully at large, until today’s announcement.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who absconded from HMP Springhill near Grendon Underwood on July 21 this year. An appeal to trace Kieron Nickels has been removed.”

They also revealed that a 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody. He remains in custody.