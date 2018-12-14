Safe, jewellery and cash stolen from Coniston Green

The offence occurred between 10.18am and 7pm on Wednesday (12/12) at a property in Coniston Green, Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Aylesbury.Entry was through the rear of the property. A safe, jewellery and a quantity of cash was taken.
The safe has since been recovered.
Investigating officer PC Francine Hunt, of the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the offence or who may have any information.
“We have had reports that there was a white van parked outside of the address between the times the incident occurred. It is possible that people may have seen this.
“Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting 43180380035 or make a report online.”
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
For burglary prevention advice, please visit the Thames Valley Police website.