Safe, jewellery and cash stolen from Coniston Green

The offence occurred between 10.18am and 7pm on Wednesday (12/12) at a property in Coniston Green, Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Aylesbury.Entry was through the rear of the property. A safe, jewellery and a quantity of cash was taken.

The safe has since been recovered.

Investigating officer PC Francine Hunt, of the Investigation Hub based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the offence or who may have any information.

“We have had reports that there was a white van parked outside of the address between the times the incident occurred. It is possible that people may have seen this.

“Please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting 43180380035 or make a report online.”

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For burglary prevention advice, please visit the Thames Valley Police website.