Roofing contractor from Aylesbury jailed for conning 87-year-old pensioner out of £33,500 for worthless job

A conman who duped a vulnerable 87-year-old pensioner into paying £33,500 for 'valueless' roofing work, has been jailed for 16 months.

Nathan Jordan of Nash Lee Road, Terrick, Aylesbury, was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court last Friday (19/11) having pleaded guilty to a money laundering offence.

The case came to light after a lengthy investigation by Hertfordshire Trading Standards into City and County Roofing which charged the pensioner, who lived alone in Watford, £33,500 for work that, if carried out properly, would have only cost £5,700.

The work itself was of such poor quality that it was valueless with money received all paid into bank accounts belonging to Jordan.

Sadly the pensioner passed away in the last few weeks.

Jordan pleaded guilty to an offence under section 327(1) of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 at the court on October 11, 2021. He told the court he fully accepted the offence, and offered his remorse.

But Judge Richard Foster described Jordan’s actions as “despicable”, taking account of the harm associated with the underlying offence. He said Jordan was aware of the source of the money and happy to launder it, and added that with an increasingly ageing population, people like the consumer in this case were vulnerable to being defrauded.

The judge sentenced Jordan to 16 months, but said he was expected to serve eight months, due to offering a guilty plea.

He also ordered that £9,000, which had been restrained by the court, be confiscated and used as compensation for the consumer’s estate. He noted that if Jordan comes into more money in the future, it will be open to the prosecution to re-apply to the court to order him to pay further compensation.

Judge Richard Foster said: “The message has to go out loud and clear that people who get involved with defrauding old people and those who launder the funds, knowing full well what is going on, will go to custody.”