Crime Rogues' gallery: Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire men jailed in August 2024 including drug dealers and car thieves Published 2nd Sep 2024
These are the faces of seven men who were handed custodial sentences for crimes committed in Milton Keynes and the wider Buckinghamshire area during the past month.
Among the men sent to jail at courts in Buckinghamshire in August 2024 are drug dealers and car thieves.
Here are some of the criminals sent to jail in Buckinghamshire in the last 31 days and the reasons why they have been put behind bars:
Photo: Thames Valley Police 2. Cameron Samuel
Cameron Samuel, 23, admitted to being involved in the supply of class A drugs in Aylesbury. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.
Photo: Thames Valley Police 3. Kingsley Barlow
Kingsley Barlow, 23, admitted to be involved in supplying cocaine, crack cocaine, and heroin in Aylesbury. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.
Photo: Thames Valley Police 4. Delani Morgan-MacCarthy
Delani Morgan-MacCarthy, 42, admitted to dealing class A drugs in the Milton Keynes area. He also drove dangerously trying to evade the police and crashed his vehicle. He was sentenced to four years and six months in prison.
Photo: Thames Valley Police