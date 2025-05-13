Rogue trader who conned vulnerable Bucks resident out of over £210k is named, shamed and jailed

A rogue trader has been jailed at Aylesbury Crown Court sentencing after pleading guilty to a range of charges relating to fraud linked to payment for works as a vulnerable resident’s property over a number of years totalling more than £210,000.

The unscrupulous tradesman involved in criminal activity which resulted in a vulnerable elderly resident being conned out of the eye-watering figure has now been named, shamed and jailed following the investigation and prosecution by Buckinghamshire and Surrey Trading Standards.

Patrick Ward appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday 1 May for sentencing after pleading guilty to a range of charges relating to fraud, linked to payment for works carried out over a number of years to the resident’s property.

Ward played a significant role in the fraud by attending the victim’s home, quoting for work, carrying out work, purchasing materials, and organising payments into a third party bank account which he was using as his own to receive £57,800 from the victim.

Details of the offence date back to November 2014. The court heard that two men made an initial cold call to the resident, who was 81 at the time, and told him there were issues with his roof that they could fix. The property, in High Wycombe, needed some work and the resident agreed to works being carried out.

The initial work to replace a few slates escalated and soon payment of £12,500 was requested and further works carried out. In February 2015 the resident requested another quote for works to a drainpipe. The defendant, Patrick Ward attended in March and said it would cost thousands.

Over the course of the next two years, Ward and a variety of other workers attended the property to carry out work after identifying a range of issues including leaks and cracks in masonry, damp proofing works and chimney repairs. As soon as one job was completed, the resident was advised that further works should be carried out with cash payment demanded each time. Threats were made to remove work carried out if payments were not made.

On several occasions workers would accompany the resident to the bank to get the cash, always ensuring the transaction took place away from the building. Bank workers at one branch attempted to intervene at one point, querying the need for the ongoing large cash withdrawals but the resident dismissed their concerns saying they were needed for house repairs.

The resident was asked to deposit some of the money requested for payment into a third-party bank account. A total of £57,800 was received into the bank account which belonged to the partner of the defendant.

An independent expert concluded the work should have cost no more than £11,000 in total and judged the work carried out by Ward and his associates as so poor in quality, it was worth no more than £2,500.

The case was brought to court following investigations by Buckinghamshire & Surrey Trading Standards Team. The victim passed away a number of years ago, but evidence was presented in court using information recorded in his diaries.

Ward received a custodial sentence of three years and one month. Proceedings were also started to claim back the money lost by the victim.