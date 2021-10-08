Robber who threatened security guard at knifepoint sentenced to nearly four years, Aylesbury Crown Court hears

A man who robbed Tesco and threatened a security guard at knife point was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Andrew O’Grady, 48, was sentenced last Thursday (September 30), after pleading guilty to one count of theft, robbery and having an article with a blade or point.

On New Years Eve last year, O'Grady of Granby Court in Bletchley, started poaching alcohol from the Tesco store on Melrose Avenue in Bletchley.

Andrew O'Grady was sent to jail for nearly four years

The 48-year-old continuously went back for more booze from the store, eventually he was approached by a security guard.

When approached, O'Grady pulled a knife out from the waistband of his trousers to fend off the guard.

Thames Valley Police officers caught up to the Bletchley man, he was officially charged on New Years Day.

Investigating officer, PC David Smith, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am pleased that O’Grady pleaded guilty to these offences and has now been sentenced for his behaviour.

“I believe that this sentence shows that the action taken by Mr O’Grady won’t be tolerated.