Rise in car thefts reported in two Aylesbury Vale villages, police confirm

Police officers want to speak to this individual

Thames Valley Police has warned of a high number of recent thefts reported in two Aylesbury Vale neighbourhoods.

Since March 30, the police force says it has recorded one burglary, six thefts from motor vehicles, and two suspicious incidents, all occurring overnight between Edgcott and Grendon Underwood.

In connection with the incidents, Thames Valley Police has released a CCTV image of an individual it would like to speak to. It is believed that the individual pictured may have vital information regarding a vehicle theft in the area.

Thames Valley Police is asking anyone who might be able to identify the individual to contact the force, quoting crime reference number 43250155277.

The police force is urging residents to report suspicious activity and ensure valuable items are locked away out of sight.