The former volunteer was first arrested in 2022

A football club in Buckinghamshire has issued a statement regarding the recent conviction of one of its former volunteers.

Risborough Rangers has explained how it responded to historic claims suggesting one of its volunteers, Stephen Burnett, aged 66, of Rivets Close, Aylesbury, might have sexually exploited a girl.

Last Thursday, Burnett was handed a two-year suspended sentence for gross indecency with a girl under 16. Earlier that year, the 66-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence at an Oxford Crown Court hearing.

In a statement Risborough Rangers has explained the steps it took to safeguard children within the club’s youth system when it became aware of an investigation into Burnett.

A spokesperson for the club said: “In February 2023, the senior club was informed by another local club of a potential police investigation for a sexual offence involving a child. Upon learning this, the club acted swiftly and responsibly by contacting Thames Valley Police to seek clarity. It was subsequently confirmed that Mr Burnett was indeed subject to an investigation.

“The chairman of the senior club, Mr. Richard Woodward, met with representatives from Thames Valley Police, Buckinghamshire County Council, and the FA Safeguarding team. During this meeting, he was made aware of an allegation concerning a historical offence involving Mr Burnett.

"There was no indication that the allegation had any connection to our club.

“Mr Burnett had been involved in a voluntary capacity with the men's 1st team only, with no involvement within the Juniors section.

As a precaution, and in line with safeguarding best practices, the chairman asked Mr Burnett to step back from all club activities while the investigation was ongoing. Mr Burnett cooperated with this request. If you have any concerns or questions about this matter, please do not hesitate to contact the club Chairman or safeguarding officer.”

Oxford Crown Court heard that Burnett had taken inappropriate photographs of a child. Burnett also claimed he would get the victim modelling contracts and performed inappropriate acts in front of her while asking her to adopt different positions. Thames Valley Police confirmed these incidents happened in the Buckinghamshire area in 2002.

He was reported to the police in 2022 and was arrested later that year. He was formally charged by Thames Valley Police in January of 2024.